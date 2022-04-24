Janhvi Kapoor on getting brutally trolled, says she's 'taken aback by double standards'

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, the eldest daughter of late renowned actress Sridevi, made her acting debut with Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar's Dhadak. Janhvi is quite active on social media sites, in addition to her dedication to her career. She frequently rewards her followers with gorgeous and amusing posts.

Janhvi, like other celebrities, has been the target of online trolling. She recently spoke at length about how she handles continual trolling on social media, telling Filmfare that it isn't a huge concern for her.



She said, “I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal.”

While talking about her siblings in the same interview, she said that she believes that having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi in their lives has made them more confident and strong people. She feels more wholesome, for lack of a better description. She and Khushi were eventually joined by two additional siblings. She doesn't know anyone else who can claim that, and she believes she is extraordinarily fortunate and that things can't get much better.

For the unversed, Janhvi was being trained for her role in 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' by Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was also visible in the actress's photos. The 'Dhadak' actress is playing a cricketer in the film and is putting in a lot of practise time to improve her shots and stance.



In November 2021, Karan Johar had announced Janhvi’s upcoming flick Mr and Mrs Mahi on his social media handles with the note that read "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on October 7, 2022. "