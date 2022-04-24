Janhvi Kapoor opens up on getting two more siblings Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor at 'later stage in life'

Credit: Anshula Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about the change that her brother Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula have brought after her mother Sridevi died. Arjun and Anshula supported Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor after they lost their mother.

For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage with Mona Shourie, while Sridevi and Boney together welcomed Khushi and Janhvi. In 2018, Sridevi lost her life after which Janhvi, Khushi, and Boney Kapoor were all shattered.

All four Janvhi, Anshula, Arjun, and Khushi would rarely meet before, however, they have a strong bond now and keep meeting each other. While talking about the same in an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi Kapoor said, “I think having Arjun Bhaiyya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals. For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome. At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that.”

While talking about her father Boney Kapoor, the actress stated, “I think it’s new for papa but honestly, he’s become more of a friend to us than anything else and I think our relationship has become more honest and transparent. I don’t know, I think that it’s a very functional ecosystem, at least that’s how I feel about my relationship with my dad. I think the four of us each have very different individual relations with him. I like that me and him feel like a team and I like that he’s my best friend.”

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon appear in Good Luck Jerry, while her sister Khushi will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Archie.