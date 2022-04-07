Janhvi Kapoor gets brutally trolled for wearing backless jumpsuit, netizens call her ‘sasti Kylie Jenner’

Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood diva, doesn't waste any time impressing her followers. She has a sizable social media following, and her admirers adore her. Her breathtaking photographs go viral frequently, and it's safe to assume she's always dressed to the nines. You're surely aware that fame comes with a lot of trolling. While some people adore her ensembles, others are critical of them.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai yesterday night. She was dressed in a backless jumpsuit that some liked and others disliked.













Janhvi, who is a great dancer, often stuns her fans with glimpses of her dance rehearsals on Instagram. According to Forbes, while speaking about her love for dance, the actress had said, “I have always been very fond of dance. I remember during the shoot of Dhadak (her debut film opposite Ishaan Khatter), I did Kathak for a couple of months, after Dhadak I did it for few months. I have been in and out of Kathak classes very sporadically, mainly because of my schedule but I have always found it most therapeutic. The energy of being in a classroom when you are doing something as an artist, to be practicing, it always appeals to me.”

Janhvi was being trained for her role in 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' by Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was also visible in the actress's photos. The 'Dhadak' actress is playing a cricketer in the film and is putting in a lot of practise time to improve her shots and stance.

In November 2021, Karan Johar had announced the film on his social media handles with the note that read "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on October 7, 2022. "