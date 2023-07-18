Headlines

Rs 35 per day to World Cup hero: This teammate of Dhoni, Kohli could have been India's fastest bowler but…

Arvey Malhotra suicide case: Sexual violence, homophobia inside India's most popular school chain? Know shocking details

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

This Bollywood star charged Rs 35 crore for an 8-minute role in a pan-India hit, effectively making him the highest-paid actor in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 08:53 AM IST

The fees of actors in the Indian film industry has been skyrocketing over the last few years. It is hard to believe that it was only three decades ago that Chiranjeevi broke the Rs 1-crore barrier, charging Rs 1.2 crore for a single film in 1993. Today, the highest-paid actor in India commands fees over Rs 200 crore for a single project. However, what is interesting to note is that many of the big stars charge huge amounts for even small roles and cameos that last a few minutes.

India’s highest paid actor, charging over Rs 4 crore per minute is...

While several actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas, Thalapathy Vijay, and Allu Arjun charge over Rs 100 crore for a film, they do so when they are leading the project. Many actors lower their price for supporting roles. For instance, Kamal Haasan is reportedly charging only Rs 25 crore for his negative role in Project K, which is headlined by Prabhas. However, there are actors who still charge a bomb for cameos. One such name is Ajay Devgn. The star reportedly charged Rs 35 crore for his 8-minute cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. This means he took home over Rs 4 crore per minute for his work in the movie, higher than what any actor in the country charges these days.

Other superstars with highest-paid cameos in Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt also took home Rs 9 crore for her 15-minute role in RRR, a huge sum for what was essentially a minor role. Huma Qureshi charged Rs 2 crore for her song in Sajay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Similarly, Uravshi Rautela charged Rs 3 crore for a song she did in Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya. Samantha Ruth Prabhu reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for her appearance in Pushpa The Rise’s Oo Antaava.

Actors who did cameos for free

Then, there are several huge stars who did not charge a fee for their cameo appearances in films. Shah Rukh Khan famously did not charge a single penny when he appeared in an extended cameo in R Madhavan’s directorial Rocketry. Similarly, Salman Khan appeared in Pathaan for free as well.

