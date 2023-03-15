Ajay Devgn reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan's constant trolling affects him: 'There are some things written that...'

Ajay Devgn and Nysa

Ajay Devgn has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades now. He has seen the highs and the lows during the course of his career, including the recent online trolling and abuse. To his teenage kids, though, all this is new and alien. In a recent interview, the actor addressed the constant spotlight on his children Nysa and Yug, particularly the trolling and abuse Nysa has to endure online.

Nysa Devgan, 19, is a student. Ajay and wife Kajol have repeatedly said that she does not plan to enter the film industry. The teenager, however, is a regular at events and parties in Mumbai. Of late, some of her appearances have earned the wrath on social media trolls, who have criticised her for everything ranging from her attire to her diction.

Talking about the negativity online that his children have to face, Ajay told Filmfare, “You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience…I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me.”

Speaking about the the abuse and trolling his children, particularly Nysa, endure online, Ajay added, “It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation.”

Nysa was earlier in Singapore for her studies and as per reports, she is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Ajay will be next seen in Bholaa, the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi. The film, which is also directed by him, will be releasing on March 30.