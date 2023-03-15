Ajay Devgn's hilarious reply to netizen asking about son Yug Devgan's Bollywood debut goes viral

Ajay Devgn with son Yug Devgan/Instagram

Ajay Devgn held an impromptu #AskBholaa session on his Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, March 14, to promote his upcoming action thriller Bholaa, which has been directed and produced by Ajay as well and also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

During the session, one netizen asked him when he is planning to launch his son Yug in Bollywood. The actor-director gave a hilarious reply and wrote, "Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Don't know about the launch, it would be a great thing at the moment if he eats his lunch at the right time)".

Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai https://t.co/w5MvKyECph — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 14, 2023

For the unversed, Ajay and Kajol, the two extremely talented and successful actors, had married each other on February 24, 1999. The couple is proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003, and son Yug born in 2010. Nysa is often spotted at parties in Mumbai, while the parents prefer to keep Yug away from the limelight.

In an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps last year, Ajay was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, to which he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it."

Talking about Bholaa, the upcoming actioner is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The story revolves around an ex-convict, played by Karthi, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. The Ajay Devgn directorial will release in cinemas on March 30 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats.



