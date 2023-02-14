Nysa Devgan gets brutally trolled after her 'fully drunk' video goes viral, watch

Nysa Devgn at a party

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn was spotted at a lavish restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday (February 12) partying with other star kids, including Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan. The party was also attended by Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari and other star kids.

Nysa reached the party venue in a hot short-pink dress. Now, a video of Nysa’s exit from the party has gone viral on social media and in the video Nysa is looking in a drunken state.

In the video, Nysa Devgn can be seen getting out of the restaurant from its back door and she is not able to walk properly and the security guard is supporting her. Several paparazzis were present at the venue and they were left in shock after seeing Nysa in that condition. In the photo, one of the paps can be heard saying, "Be careful."

The video has now gone viral on the social media.

Netizens brutally trolled Nysa for ‘drinking’ at such a young age. One user wrote, “Hope her parents don't lecture us about anything!!” Another wrote, “Itni kitni pi li.” Other wrote, “Itni kam age me drinks and all.”