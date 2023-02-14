Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Nysa Devgan gets brutally trolled after her 'fully drunk' video goes viral, watch

In the video, Nysa Devgn can be seen getting out of the restaurant from its back door and she is not able to walk properly and the security guard is supporting her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Nysa Devgan gets brutally trolled after her 'fully drunk' video goes viral, watch
Nysa Devgn at a party

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn was spotted at a lavish restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday (February 12) partying with other star kids, including Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan. The party was also attended by Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari and other star kids.

Nysa reached the party venue in a hot short-pink dress. Now, a video of Nysa’s exit from the party has gone viral on social media and in the video Nysa is looking in a drunken state.

In the video, Nysa Devgn can be seen getting out of the restaurant from its back door and she is not able to walk properly and the security guard is supporting her. Several paparazzis were present at the venue and they were left in shock after seeing Nysa in that condition. In the photo, one of the paps can be heard saying, "Be careful."

The video has now gone viral on the social media.

Netizens brutally trolled Nysa for ‘drinking’ at such a young age. One user wrote, “Hope her parents don't lecture us about anything!!” Another wrote, “Itni kitni pi li.” Other wrote, “Itni kam age me drinks and all.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.