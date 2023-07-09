Meet India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, not Priyanka, Alia, Samantha, Nayanthara, Aishwarya

Meet India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, not Priyanka, Alia, Samantha

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was recently in news for her hot and sexy look at the Cannes 2023 and the actress is now again grabbing headlines for reportedly charging a whopping Rs 3 Crore for just a three-minute performance in a song. According to reports, Urvashi Rautela, who previously performed in an item song in Waltair Veerayya and ‘Agent’, had been approached yet again to perform an item number in Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film. In a report quoted by Siasat, Urvashi Rautela has demanded Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance, which means she will be paid Rs 1 crore per minute, which will make her the highest paid actress in India as no actress is being paid Rs 1 crore for just one minute performance.

Earlier, it was reported that Urvashi Rautela’s had charged Rs 2 crore for her item number in ‘Waltair Veerayya’, which starred South Indian megastar Chiranjeevi.

The untitled film is touted to be a mass entertainer and the makers have already released the film’s first look and the release date. In the poster, Ram can be seen in an all-black costume, dragging a buffalo. The poster reveals that the film will release on October 20, 2023. The film is tentatively being called BoyapatiRAPO.

Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great and she made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Mr. Airavata in 2014. She entered the Tamil cinema in 2022 with The Legend.