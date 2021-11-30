Search icon
Parag Agrawal, new Twitter CEO, is childhood friends with Shreya Ghoshal - here's proof

Parag Agrawal has been childhood friends with the famous playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. Their old Twitter conversations have now gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 11:36 AM IST

Parag Agrawal, new Twitter CEO, is childhood friends with Shreya Ghoshal - here's proof
Parag Agrawal and Shreya Ghoshal

Indian-origin Parag Agrawal was promoted from Twitter's Chief Technology Officer to its CEO after the social media giant's co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down on Monday. A Computer Science and Engineering graduate from IIT Bombay, Parag Agrawal is a PhD from Stanford University. 

Indians all over the world are extremely proud about the fact that the Mumbai-born technology wizard has joined the likes of Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella as Indian-origin techies leading some of the biggest tech companies of the world. But its Parag's connection with Shreya Ghoshal, the famous playback singer that has garnered attention of many people. Parag and Shreya have been friends since childhood.  Their old Twitter conversations have now gone viral. Shreya congratulated Parag on Twitter and said "Congrats @paraga So proud of you!! Big day for us, celebrating this news" with three red hearts emojis.
 

Twitter users were quick to dig out their old exchanges on the social media platform. One user replied to Shreya with three screenshots in which Parag has replied to the singer: "Nice DP! Kya haal chaal hain?", "Nice. Same phone number?" and "lambi drives pe tu hamesha yaad aati hai :) aur kya chal raha hai aajkal?".

In one of the old tweets from 2010, the playback singer had also wished the Twitter CEO on his birthday. Shreya had called him his "bachpan ka dost" who is a "foodie n traveller".

Ghoshal


Fans of the playback singer posted old pictures where the two friends are posing for the camera with their respective partners. Shreya Ghoshal's husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and Parag Agrawal's wife Vineeta Agarwala can also be seen in the picture.

Parag
 

After becoming the CEO, Parag wrote to Dorsey “I am honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges.”

 

