Heartbroken Suhana Khan shares emotional post as she prepares to leave New York

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has hinted that she is all set to leave New York, where she was studying filmmaking at the New York University.

Heartbroken with the move, Suhana shared a post on Instagram hinting that she is all set to leave the big apple. She shared a monochrome picture of a building and a moving truck, with a quote printed on it that read, "Don't worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker." To caption it, Suhana dropped a broken heart emoji.

A slew of Suhana's friends shared messages in the comment section of the post.

One wrote: "New York already misses you." "You're going to do amazing things," said another. A friend simply wished her good luck.

The star kid was away from her family and was living in a beautiful apartment in Manhattan. Suhana often took to her Instagram page and shared photos and videos giving a glimpse into her luxurious apartment with a breathtaking view of NYC.

From hosting a girl's night at her apartment to strutting down the streets of NYC, photos of Suhana's gala time in NYC somehow always surfaced online.

Now, after having completed her film studies from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, like her father Shah Rukh, Suhana too wishes to become an actor.

It is rumoured that she will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama that will be an adaptation of The Archies comic book for Netflix.