Earned Rs 35 per day, had no money to eat, walked hours to work, became Bollywood's top director, do you know him?

G.K. Nielson once said, "Successful people are not gifted; they just work hard, then succeed on purpose." Today we will talk about a director who struggled from a very young age. His journey from being Bollywood's top director wasn't a cakewalk. After losing his father in his teens, he used to work for Rs 35 per day to support his family. Before churning out Bollywood's biggest franchise, this director had to choose between food and travel. Today Rohit Shetty is known as a blockbuster director, but there was a time when he even didn't have a place to stay.

The major setback Rohit Shetty and his family suffered

Born in Mumbai, Rohit Shetty hails from a film family. His father, M.B. Shetty was a fight instructor, stunt director, and actor. Shetty Sr's first wife was Vinodini had two daughters and two sons. Later he married Ratna, who was a junior artist, and Rohit was born on March 14, 1974.

On January 23, 1982, M.B. Shetty passed away at the age of 44, leaving Rohit and his family struggling for survival. At the age of 17, Rohit started his career as an assistant director and worked in movies such as Phool Aur Kaante, and Suhaag (in this film, he also played body double to Akshay Kumar).

Rohit started his journey to success with...

In an interview with Curly Tales, Rohit revealed that during his initial career, when he was working as an assistant director, he used to earn Rs 35 per day.

When Rohit had to choose between food and travel

In the same interview, Rohit revealed that there were days when he had to choose between food and travel. He has walked for one and a half to two hours in the sun to reach on sets, "Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes I had to miss food and sometimes travel. I also started walking on the set."

Rohit further added, "We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother's house. Financially there were a lot of crises at that time so we didn't have a house to stay. My grandmother used to stay in Dahisar, it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun."

Rohit Shetty's glorious filmography

Rohit has given several comedy blockbusters such as the Golmaal series, All The Best, and Bol Bachchan. He has also helmed successful actioners and made a Cop Universe in Bollywood with films such as the Singham series, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi. His upcoming projects include the series Indian Police Force (which will be his OTT debut), and Singham Again.