Brahmastra box office collection day 10 estimate: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer enters Rs 200 crore club

Brahmastra/File photo

Brahmastra box office collection day 10 estimate: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, seems to be having a phenomenal run at the box office. After witnessing a jump at the domestic box office on its 2nd Friday and 2nd Saturday at the theatres, the Ayan Mukerji film has reportedly seen yet another rise in the box office numbers graph on day 10, as per a Bollywood Hungama report. The film reportedly saw a 15% jump and has minted money in the range of Rs. 16.25-17.25 crores, according to early estimates reported by the portal. If the numbers fall in the estimated range, it would take the 10-day total collection of Brahmastra to Rs 209-210 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starter Brahmastra has certainly set the cash registers ringing at the box office across India as the big-budget fantasy epic has finally breached the Rs 200 crore mark in its nett India collections.

Earlier, a Bollywood Hungama report mentioned that the film had earned Rs 15.25 to Rs 16.25 crore on its second Saturday, i.e. September 17, as per the early estimates, taking the film's total collection to Rs 197 crore.

READ: Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats The Kashmir Files to emerge highest-grosser of 2022

Meanwhile, talking about its global collection, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is reportedly inching closer to the Rs 350 crore mark and has already crossed the lifetime earnings of Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, which earned Rs 340 crore worldwide, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the big-budget fantasy adventure epic was released on September 9. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra had collected Rs 75 crore globally in gross figures on its opening day.

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The movie is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions being presented by "RRR" director S S Rajamouli.