Brahmastra box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film beats The Kashmir Files to emerge highest-grosser of 2022

Brahmastra-The Kashmir Files/File photos

Ayan Mukerji's vision to create an epic fantasy epic adventure in the world of Astraverse based on ancient Indian astras has succeeded as his latest directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, continues to draw audiences to the theaters even in its second weekend and has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year surpassing Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the recently released film is inching closer to the Rs 350 crore mark in the global collections and has crossed the lifetime earnings of Vivek Agnihotri-directed hard-hitting political drama The Kashmir Files, which earned Rs 340 crore worldwide, to become the highest-grossing hit of 2022.

In terms of the Indian net collections, Brahmastra, on its ninth day of release, overtook Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become the second highest-earning Hindi film of the year with collections nearing Rs 200 crore and will soon cross The Kashmir Files in this respect too. The latter had earned Rs 252 crore in its Indian net collections.



Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy which was first announced in 2014. It took almost ten years for the first part to complete from its inception stage to its worldwide theatrical release. The makers are now targeting to release the second part titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev in December 2025.

The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as the Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.