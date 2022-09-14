Ayan Mukerji reacts to rumours of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh as Dev in Brahmastra Part 2

Hrithik Roshan-Dev in Brahmastra-Ranveer Singh/Twitter

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set the box office on wire earning Rs 225 crore worldwide, and is even attracting great footfalls at the theaters even during the weekdays. The Ayan Mukerji directorial ended with the title announcement for the next part in the planned trilogy as Brahmastra Part Two: Shiva.

Since the first day of its theatrical release, there have been rumours that Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh will play the lead antagonist Dev and the internet is abuzz with fan theories on this subject with some of them even suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor will himself play his father's character in the film in a double role.

Now, Ayan Mukerji has reacted to these rumours and broke silence on the same in the recent interview. Talking to News18, the filmmaker didn't reveal any hint on this burning question and said, "I can’t reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while."

Ayan, who has made his comeback to direction after nine years with Brahmastra after helming Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and making his debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009, also talked about the fan theories and stated, "Just yesterday Alia shared a few fan theories with me and some of them really caught my attention. So we are going to give a hard knock and make the script of part two fresher and then we’ll start looking into the production part."



He even shared that he has already locked the script for the second part and spent two hours working on Brahmastra Part Two on September 9, the day the first part was released in the theatres worldwide. He said that the team will try to make the second part better taking the feedback from the recent big-budget entertainer.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.