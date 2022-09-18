Brahmastra box office collection: Film surpasses Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to become 2nd highest grosser of the year

Brahmastra-Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2/File photos

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva continues to break records at the box office as now the Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure epic has crossed the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to emerge as the second-highest grossing Hindi film of the year behind The Kashmir Files.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the information on his Twitter account on the evening of Saturday, September 18, when he estimated that the recently released visual spectacle has collected Rs 14.50-Rs 15.50 crore on its second Saturday with a substantial growth of 45-50%.

His tweet read, "#Brahmastra is witnessing Substantial growth of 45-50% on its Second Saturday.. Early Estimates suggests its day-9 collection heading towards ₹ 14.50 -15.50 cr nett. Film has crossed lifetime biz of Blockbuster #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 & emerges 2nd highest Hindi grosser of the year."

The makers of the big-budget entertainer, high on VFX and grandeur, had already announced that Brahmastra has collected Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening week and the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in May earlier this year, had minted Rs 266 crore globally.

Talking about the net collections in India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 185 crore in India as per Bollywood Hungama. And a report in the same portal has mentioned that Brahmastra collected Rs 197 crore till its ninth day of release and has become the second highest grosser of the year behind Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.



A report in Pinkvilla also stated that Brahmastra has become the highest-grossing movie for Alia Bhatt, surpassing Gully Boy (Rs 135 crore) and the second-highest grossing movie in Ranbir Kapoor's career surpassing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Rs 178 crore), which was also helmed by Ayan.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy set in Astraverse, the world around the ancient Indian astras including Agnyastra, Jalastra, Vanarastra, Prabhastra, and others. The makers are targeting to release the second part titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev in December 2025.