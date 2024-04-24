Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

EVM-VVPAT case: SC says ‘can't control polls’, reserves verdict after noting EC's answers

Meet India's third richest woman whose son runs Rs 98327 crore company, her net worth is...

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for severe heatwave in many states, rain likely in some states; check full forecast

Why Jyotish Acharya Devraj is Considered the Most Talented and Trustworthy Astrologer in India

India's Real Estate Set to See Growth by 2030, Pioneering a Trillion-Dollar Transformation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EVM-VVPAT case: SC says ‘can't control polls’, reserves verdict after noting EC's answers

Why Jyotish Acharya Devraj is Considered the Most Talented and Trustworthy Astrologer in India

India's Real Estate Set to See Growth by 2030, Pioneering a Trillion-Dollar Transformation

Foods you must soak before eating

Foods to help quit smoking

There are no Muslims in this country

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Dibakar Banerjee talks about how Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 highlights deepfake videos, cites examples of Aamir, Ranveer

Kim Kardashian wants Taylor Swift to 'move on' from their years-old feud

Puneet Vashist comments on shedding 'bad boy' image, his 2nd innings, adapting positive attitude: 'I have...'

HomeIndia

India

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 07:27 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tripura East is all set to vote, earlier it was on April 19. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 82 per cent. Tripura East Parliamentary constituency is known for its vibrant political engagement.
Tripura East constituency is one of the 2 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in Tripura. 
  
Here are the important details of Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Tripura East Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Tripura East constituency will be held on April 26 ( Phase 2 ).

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.
 
In the 2024 candidates list for Tripura East include Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Darshan Kumar Reang from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

Rebati Tripura clinched victory in the 2019 parliamentary election as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, securing 482,126 votes and earning the seat as Member of Parliament. In second place was Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of the Indian National Congress, who garnered 277,836 votes. Rebati Tripura's margin of victory over Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman stood at 204,290 votes.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Experience exceptional and budget-friendly home decor at ThreadVibe Living

'Is apology same size as ads?': SC grills Ramdev, Balkrishna in Patanjali misleading advertisements case

Meet actress, who was rejected by directors, did bold scenes, became overnight star, linked to underworld don, then...

Kollam Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates and past results

This film released 20 years ago, is still highest grossing film this week, beat Maidaan, LSD 2 at box office; here’s how

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: Actors who de-aged for films before Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement