Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The counting and announcement of results for the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Tripura East is all set to vote, earlier it was on April 19. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of 82 per cent. Tripura East Parliamentary constituency is known for its vibrant political engagement.

Tripura East constituency is one of the 2 Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies in Tripura.



Here are the important details of Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024:

Tripura East Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Polls for the Tripura East constituency will be held on April 26 ( Phase 2 ).

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on June 4.

Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.



In the 2024 candidates list for Tripura East include Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Darshan Kumar Reang from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

Rebati Tripura clinched victory in the 2019 parliamentary election as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, securing 482,126 votes and earning the seat as Member of Parliament. In second place was Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman of the Indian National Congress, who garnered 277,836 votes. Rebati Tripura's margin of victory over Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman stood at 204,290 votes.