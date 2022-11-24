Boycott Fukrey 3 calls emerge on Twitter as netizens troll Richa Chadha for Galwan comment

Richa Chaddha

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has come under fire for posting a tweet on the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers died. As per ANI, on Wednesday, Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi`s statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Sharing a post on the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." The actress deleted the post, but till then, the damage was done.

Here's the deleted post

As soon as she tweeted this, all hell broke loose on social media and people started to slam her for allegedly insulting the army by talking about the 2020 clash between India and China.One user wrote, "Mocking the sacrifice of our soldiers at Galwan valley. Shameful & disgraceful."Another user shared, "`Galwan says hi` writes Richa Chadha in response to a statement by a commanding officer on POK. Disrespecting those who gave their lives for India. Mocking the Indian army. She proves once again there is no limit to how low this industry can sink.

A boycott is all they are worth."BJP`s Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."Meanwhile, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi`s statement was made with reference to Defence Minister`s previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi`s resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."

Miffed netizens also started protesting against Richa Chadha's upcoming film Fukrey 3 and #BoycottFukrey3 started trending in Twitter.

Here are some tweets

#Fukrey3 Is releasing this month... #RichaChadha You'll be sorry! VERY SORRY! @RichaChadha @alifazal9 You both who were already borderline B grade waste of space.. Will make sure you're not even worth B Grades! — सौरUKnowHesRight) November 24, 2022

The now started to attack and demean the Indian Army.



Everyone ready to show the m!ddle finger to #Fukrey3. This is the least we can do to the liberal gang.. pic.twitter.com/TiGSvTNacO — Soma Sundaram (@isomasundaram72) November 24, 2022

The producers of #Fukrey3 already regretting their decision to cast her. She has sabotaged her own career as well as that if @alifazal9 completely with this one tweet. — SANJIV DAS (@sanghibiker) November 24, 2022

Sab Yaad Rakha Jayegaa@RichaChadha your movie #Fukrey3 is releasing next month.



Be prepared for empty theatres. #BoycottFukrey3 #BoycottBollywood — Indian First (@first_desi) November 24, 2022

Fukrey 3 will be the third instalment of the crime-comedy franchise starring Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, and Pulkit Samrat with Richa Chadha. The first instalment was released in 2013. The second instalment was released in 2017, and the third instalment is expected to release on December, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)