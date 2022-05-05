Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra accuses Shatrughan Sinha of sex scam, latter's son Luv Sinha reacts

Photo credits:Instagram

In a recent interview, Bigg Boss 5 contestant Pooja Mishra attacked renowned actor Shatrughan Sinha and his entire family, alleging that the actor was good friends with her father, who worked for the Income Tax Department. She has levelled severe claims against the actor, alleging that he received Rs 100 crore in favours from her father.

Shatrughan and his family, according to the actress, began a sex scam at their home. Luv S Sinha, the actor's son, has now attacked the charges and singled out Pooja Mishra, implying that she must be 'unstable.'

That woman needs professional help. To make such accusations against my family proves that she is unstable. I normally don’t waste my time responding to such trash published on the internet but I think the irresponsible editor — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) May 4, 2022



In an interview with Navbharat Times, she claimed, "Inke crimes another level ko hit karne lage jab yeh ussi ghar me sex scam chalane lagge, mujhe lekar. Behosi ki halat me mujhe trade karne lagge, in logon ne meri virginity trade kar k paise banaye hai. Sonakshi Sinha ko star banaya hai. Vo toh fashion designer banne wali thi na, suddenly vo Bollywood me kahan se aa gayi?" (When they ran a sex scam in the house involving me, their crimes went to a new level. They would trade me while I was unconscious, and they would benefit from my virginity. Sonakshi Sinha has become a celebrity. Wasn't she going to be a fashion designer? How did she appear out of nowhere in Bollywood?)