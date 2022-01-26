Pooja Mishra reveals how her family reacted to ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’ memes

Television actress Pooja Misra, who is known for her outburst during her stint in the 5th season of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, opened up on ‘what is this behaviour’ that is based on her fight with another contestant inside the house.

Pooja revealed her family’s reaction to her video that is going viral after so many years. While speaking to Vice India about the reason why she had that fight, Pooja said, “You know how the environment is, it is very hostile and people are forever backstabbing each other. There was a time when I wanted to go into the kitchen to make myself a snack. Now, all the girls used to literally hijack the kitchen and never let me go there. And then, when it was my turn, they kept on coming and provoking me while I was making that sandwich. I tolerated and tolerated and tolerated and then, at one point, I was like, ‘That’s it.’ I broke a broom, I kicked a dustbin and after a decade, it made history.”

She stated that her meme went viral during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic. After which, she received messages from all over the world. Her initial reaction was, “Oh, get lost. Stop kidding me.” After reading the newspaper articles about it, she believed all those messages.

“I was happy, I was like, okay. But as far as my family and friends are concerned, my brother was like, ‘They are making a joke out of you.’ Even my mother was like, ‘Oh God, what is this!’ I was like, ‘Okay, that is your opinion but I just feel I am being myself.’ This is years of being pent up, agonised and having an outburst to all that. People can relate to those lines because we are all fighting our own battles,” she said.

For the unversed, during her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 5’, Pooja angrily kicked a dustbin. After this, another contestant Shonali Nagrani asked her, “Pooja, what is this behaviour?” To which, she replied, she kicked it ‘by mistake’ and asked Shonali to pick it up if it bothered her. Shonali said, “You will pick it up,” to which Pooja replied, “You do not tell me what to do.”

Years later, the video is going viral on social media. Even Janhvi Kapoor made a reel on its audio.