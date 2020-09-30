Bhumi Pednekar feels Ranveer Singh will 'have some great hacks' as sexologist

Bhumi Pednekar recently attended Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter! Neha which has gone virtual this time. During the show, the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare got candid about herself and also about Bollywood actors. During one of the segments of the show, Neha asked Bhumi, which Bollywood actor would make for a 'sex upchaar doctor'. To which Bhumi replied none other than Ranveer Singh. She stated, "I think he will have some great hacks."

Talking more about Ranveer and auditioning him for Band Baaja Baraat, Bhumi shared, "I'm actually in the audition, it’s on YouTube."

She went on to say, "It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo (Sharma, casting director at Yash Raj Films) he is as authentic as it gets."

While chatting with Neha, Bhumi also shared her thoughts about the coronavirus lockdown. She said, "You know I had these great summer plans but then I think about it and I’m like, 'Bhumi, your problems are so first world, get a grip on your life and just be thankful that you are in this safe space with your family.' They are safe and you know as actors, we are one of the few people that still have their shop rolling. Let’s be real. That’s very rare and we are very blessed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in a horror-thriller flick titled Durgavati.