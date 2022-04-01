Attack full movie leaked online on Filmywap, other torrent sites

John Abraham starrer 'Attack' hit theatres on Friday (April 1). The film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The narrative showcases the benefits of robotics possibilities in the near future. A story highlighting Naye Hindustan Ki Naye Fauj! While the film opened to a mixed response from the audience and has certainly been hit by the 'RRR' and 'The Kashmir Files' wave, it would be too early to say that the film might not do well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Johan Abraham's 'Attack' seems to be the latest victim of piracy. As per a report in latestly.com, within hours of the film's release, Attack was leaked online on various torrents sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, among others. An HD version of the film has reportedly also been leaked online.

John's 'Attack' is the latest target of piracy. Earlier, RRR was leaked and circulated on infamous piracy-based websites and platforms such as Filmywap, TamilRockers, Movierulz among others. Earlier, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' too was leaked online within hours of its release in the theatres. Films like '83', 'Pushpa', 'Akhanda', 'Vakeel Saab', 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Bangarraju', 'DJ Tillu', 'Khiladi', 'Rowdy Boys', 'Good Luck Sakhi' and various Hollywood films too have been leaked online on the day of its release.

Meanwhile, speaking about being in the 2.0 phase of his career, John Abraham told PTI in an interview that the "frustration" of doing something conventional has pushed him to go back to his "real" space and headline different, riskier films.

In an interview with PTI, the actor said the sensibilities of films like "Water" and "No Smoking" reflect the "real John Abraham".

"I lost myself somewhere down the line. Aditya Chopra once told me, 'John, you're the only actor who has made the most interesting choices that have failed, because they're way ahead of their time. But that has defined you'."

"I am defined by the choice I have made. From 'Jism', 'Kabul Express', 'Water', 'No Smoking', 'New York' to 'Taxi no 9211', that entire phase. But somewhere down the line, probably I hold myself completely responsible for the choices I made, I lost my way."

"After losing myself in the middle, I'm slowly coming back on track. I did 'Batla House', 'Madras Cafe' and that's why I'm now doing 'Tehran'. I'm coming back to my space. I'll still make mistakes, still go wrong, but I believe I'll make fewer mistakes today than I did in my last phase," he said.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)