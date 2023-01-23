Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Actress wore Anamika Khanna chikankari lehenga, all you need to know about bridal outfit

Athiya Shetty/Twitter

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty finally tied the knot on Monday, January 23, at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was a private affair with close family members and friends in attendance including celebrities such as Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma among others.

While the bride and groom's first photos are keenly awaited, it has been revealed that Athiya Shetty, who made her debut in the 2015 film Hero, chose an Anamika Khanna chikankari lehenga for her special day. The fashion designer shared details about the bridal outfit in an interview released after their wedding.

Speaking about creating something special for the bride, Anamika told Vogue India, "Athiya’s got extremely fine, subtle, and beautiful taste. I wanted to develop something special for her that was resonant with the fact that she was going to be the bride, but she was never going to be that bride for whom everything else takes over. She has a very strong personality, and I think she’s acutely aware of it."

She further shared the details about the chikankari lehenga as she added, "We created an extremely fine piece of Chikankari, as well as jaali ka kaam and Zardozi. In terms of the colour, it is an old-rose colour and even the metallic colours that we’ve used on the lehenga, is slightly burnt and old-world. It’s got that subtlety to it. Nothing is screaming for attention, and yet, it's just so her. Safe to say that it is not an outfit she will get bored of even in the coming years."

"We’ve used silks for her main outfit and we’ve also used silk organza for her veil and her dupatta. The outfit is a labour of love. It took approximately 10000 hours to make", the fashion designer concluded.



