Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse

Here are the guests who arrived at the cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty's wedding on Monday.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot with each other on Monday, January 23, at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Diana Penty, Varun Aaron, and other guests attended their wedding ceremony. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Diana Penty
Diana Penty, who has appeared in films like Cocktail and Shiddat, was one of the guests at the big fat Indian wedding.
2. Krishna Shroff
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also arrived at the wedding venue in her white-coloured outfit.
3. Varun Aaron
Cricketer Varun Aaron was also spotted in his luxury car arriving to the KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding venue.
4. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul relationship
Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years and maintained their relationship secret initially.
5. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's first public appearance
The couple made their first public appearance at the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.