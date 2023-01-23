Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse

Here are the guests who arrived at the cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty's wedding on Monday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 23, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot with each other on Monday, January 23, at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Diana Penty, Varun Aaron, and other guests attended their wedding ceremony. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Diana Penty

Diana Penty
1/5

Diana Penty, who has appeared in films like Cocktail and Shiddat, was one of the guests at the big fat Indian wedding.

2. Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff
2/5

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also arrived at the wedding venue in her white-coloured outfit.

3. Varun Aaron

Varun Aaron
3/5

Cricketer Varun Aaron was also spotted in his luxury car arriving to the KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding venue.

4. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul relationship

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul relationship
4/5

Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years and maintained their relationship secret initially.

5. Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's first public appearance

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's first public appearance
5/5

The couple made their first public appearance at the premiere of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.