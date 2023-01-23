Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse

Here are the guests who arrived at the cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty's wedding on Monday.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot with each other on Monday, January 23, at the actress's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. Diana Penty, Varun Aaron, and other guests attended their wedding ceremony. (All images: Viral Bhayani)