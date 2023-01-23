Headlines

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty says he is 'officially father-in-law', adds 'beta aa raha hai ghar pe'

Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty greeted the paps and distributed sweets to them after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, Monday at her father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The two had been in a relationship for the past three years and shared romantic photos with each other on their social media handles.

Suniel Shetty, wearing a pastel dhoti and kurta, and Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty, dressed in a white sherwani, came to the road outside their farmhouse where the media are gathered on Monday evening. The father-son duo greeted the paparazzi humbly and distributed sweets to them.

In a video shared by the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, Suniel shared the details of the intimate wedding as he said, "Beautiful, very small close family but it all went really good. Ab phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho gayi hai, officially father-in-law ban chuka hun main (Now pheras are done, the wedding has happened officially, and I am now officially father-in-law)".

When the paps asked him about his new role as father-in-law, the 61-year-old actor said, "Role naya nahi hai, role father ka hi hai kyunki mere liye mera beta aa raha hai ghar pe hai (Role is not new, it is father's role only because for me, my son is coming to my home)."

Suniel Shetty also confirmed that a reception will be held after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, sometime in June or May most likely. The newly married couple Athiya and Rahul are expected to come out themselves and pose for the paparazzi later today.

Though the big fat Indian wedding was a close-knit family affair, the guests who were clicked in their luxurious vehicles while they arrived at the wedding venue included actresses Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma. 

