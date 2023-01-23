Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Ahan Shetty says he is 'super happy Rahul is part of family now'

Ahan Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot today (January 23) at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. As soon as the wedding ceremonies concluded, Suniel and son Ahan Shetty came out to meet the paparazzi gathered and distributed sweets among them. Ahan Shetty took some time to briefly speak to the media and expressed his happiness at his sister’s wedding.

Suniel Shetty, wearing a pastel dhoti and kurta, and Ahan, dressed in white sherwani, came to the road outside their farmhouse where the media are gathered on Monday evening. After confirming that the wedding has taken place, they sought blessings for the newlyweds. The two actors then distributed sweets among the photograhers and reporters gathered there, greeting them with folded hands. Speaking to the media while distributing sweets, Ahan said, “I am super, super happy. Rahul has always been like a brother to me. So, I am so glad he is part of the family now.” Ahan thanked the media for their best wishes.

Suniel Shetty also confirmed that a reception will be held but after the conclusion of Indian Premier League 2023, sometime in June or May most likely. Athiya and Rahul are expected to come out themselves and pose for the paparazzi at 6.30 pm. As per reports, the couple will delay their honeymoon due to Rahul’s work commitments.

Athiya had been dating cricketer KL Rahul for several years now. Rahul, an opening batter and wicketkeeper, is one of the key members of the Indian cricket team. After staying hush hush for a long time, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. Rahul took to social media to wish Athiya in a love-filled post with the couple together in a photograph. Rahul had earlier attended the premiere of Ahan’s debut film Tadap in December 2021.