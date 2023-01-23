Search icon
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty distribute sweets to paparazzi outside venue

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty distributed sweets to paparazzi gathered outside Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding venue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Suniel Shetty and Ahan Shetty distributing sweets to paparazzi

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot today (January 23) at her father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. As soon as the wedding ceremonies concluded, Suniel and son Ahan Shetty came out to meet the paparazzi gathered and distributed sweets among them.

Suniel Shetty, wearing a pastel dhoti and kurta, and Ahan, dressed in white sherwani, came to the road outside their farmhouse where the media are gathered on Monday evening. After confirming that the wedding has taken place, they sought blessings for the newlyweds. The two actors then distributed sweets among the photograhers and reporters gathered there, greeting them with folded hands.

Suniel Shetty also confirmed that a reception will be held but after the conclusion of Indian Premier League 2023, sometime in June or May most likely. Athiya and Rahul are expected to come out themselves and pose for the paparazzi at 6.30 pm. The rumours of their marriage on January 23, were seemingly confirmed by Suniel Shetty yesterday to the media.

Athiya had been dating cricketer KL Rahul for several years now. Rahul, an opening batter and wicketkeeper, is one of the key members of the Indian cricket team. After staying hush hush for a long time, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official last year. Rahul took to social media to wish Athiya in a love-filled post with the couple together in a photograph.

Earlier on Monday, a picture of Athiya Shetty seemingly in her haldi ceremony as a woman applied haldi to her cheeks. As fan clubs and other accounts began sharing the picture, many realised the woman applying haldi to Athiya was not her mother. The picture was actually from Athiya’s 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor.

