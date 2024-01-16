Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli invited for Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony, fans notice her baby bump in viral pic

There have been reports that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child after Vamika. They have neither confirmed nor denied such reports.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

article-main
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma/Twitter
As the whole nation awaits enthusiastically for the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishthta ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22, the cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have become the latest celebrities to be invited for the grand event. 

The photo of the couple receiving the invitation for Ram Mandir inauguration was shared on social media by several fan pages. As soon as the picture went viral, fans quickly noticed Anushka's baby bump and began asking about her rumoured pregnancy. One of them wrote, "Anushka is glowing, seems like the pregnancy glow", while another added, "Anushka is flaunting her baby bump so confidently, baby 2 on the way".

There have been reports that Anushka and Virat are expecting their second child. The power couple, who tied the knot with each other in December 2017 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika into their lives in January 2021, has neither denied nor confirmed such reports.

Besides Anushka, several film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash, and Rishab Shetty, have also been invited for the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. On the other hand, Virat Kohli joins Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as the cricketers who have been invited for the Ayodhya event.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya is marking the Amrit Mahotsav. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

READ | This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

