This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Hema Malini said in a video message, "I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pran pratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years. On January 17, I’ll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham."

#WATCH | BJP leader Hema Malini says, "...I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the 'pranpratishtha' of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years...On January 17, I'll be presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya Dham..."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people. Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (With inputs from ANI)



