Headlines

‘Feel like I can breathe again…’: Bilkis Bano’s first reaction after SC’s verdict quashing release of 11 convicts

North Korea's Kim Jong Un turns 40, no public celebrations of his birthday

500 students accuse Hisar college professor of sexual assault, write letter to PM Modi, Haryana CM

'Rohit also hurt, Kohli a...': Kris Srikkanth makes big claim months before T20 World Cup

How PM Modi's decision to aim 9 missiles at Pakistan brought Islamabad on its knees and secure Abhinandan's release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Feel like I can breathe again…’: Bilkis Bano’s first reaction after SC’s verdict quashing release of 11 convicts

North Korea's Kim Jong Un turns 40, no public celebrations of his birthday

How PM Modi's decision to aim 9 missiles at Pakistan brought Islamabad on its knees and secure Abhinandan's release

9 foods worse than alcohol for liver

9 Bollywood actors who revived their careers with OTT

 Animals that can kill crocodile

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

Devara Part 1 first glimpse: Jr NTR turns sea red with bloodshed in Koratala Siva film, fans say ‘hail the tiger'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide and becomes the sixth Bollywood film to reach the milestone.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 07:55 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal created a stir at the box office the day it was released. Even after criticism for its misogynistic content and violent scenes, the film turned out to be a blockbuster and has broken several records at the box office. It has become the third Bollywood film since last year after Jawan, Pathaan to cross the Rs 900-crore mark worldwide. 

Animal has become only the fifth film in history to breach the Rs 500 crore net collection mark in the Hindi language after Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. The film opened to historic numbers and became the first film to score over Rs 50 crore net collection on three consecutive days and collected Rs 300 crore at the box office in its first week itself.

As per a report in Sacnilk, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has crossed the Rs 900-crore Mark worldwide and is eyeing to break Pathaan’s record now after it grosses past Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's India net collection by collecting 550 crores net in all versions. It has become the first film of Ranbir Kapoor along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actress Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor to top 500 crores net in Hindi as well as all versions.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is an action drama that revolves around the story of a boy named Ranvijay whose only motive is to get his father's love and he goes around on a killing spree in the hunt for the person who attacked his father. The film has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide becoming the 9th Indian and 6th Bollywood film after Jawan, Pathaan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar to reach the milestone. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol along with Siddhant Karnick, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdev, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra along with others in key roles. 

Talking about the box office success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate 'Animal'. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) prove that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google may delete all your 'important' files automatically, to keep your data you need to...

Tiger 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi's spy thriller

'That's how loyalty ends...': Kieron Pollard's cryptic post sparks speculation among Mumbai Indians fans

Meet sisters who built Rs 121 crore business after borrowing Rs 1 crore, their business is...

Meet Delhi-based lawyer who bought properties of dreaded underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in auction

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE