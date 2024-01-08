Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide and becomes the sixth Bollywood film to reach the milestone.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal created a stir at the box office the day it was released. Even after criticism for its misogynistic content and violent scenes, the film turned out to be a blockbuster and has broken several records at the box office. It has become the third Bollywood film since last year after Jawan, Pathaan to cross the Rs 900-crore mark worldwide.

Animal has become only the fifth film in history to breach the Rs 500 crore net collection mark in the Hindi language after Baahubali 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Jawan. The film opened to historic numbers and became the first film to score over Rs 50 crore net collection on three consecutive days and collected Rs 300 crore at the box office in its first week itself.

As per a report in Sacnilk, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has crossed the Rs 900-crore Mark worldwide and is eyeing to break Pathaan’s record now after it grosses past Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's India net collection by collecting 550 crores net in all versions. It has become the first film of Ranbir Kapoor along with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actress Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor to top 500 crores net in Hindi as well as all versions.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is an action drama that revolves around the story of a boy named Ranvijay whose only motive is to get his father's love and he goes around on a killing spree in the hunt for the person who attacked his father. The film has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide becoming the 9th Indian and 6th Bollywood film after Jawan, Pathaan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar to reach the milestone. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol along with Siddhant Karnick, Triptii Dimri, Saurabh Sachdev, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra along with others in key roles.

Talking about the box office success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I want to thank all of you for being here today to celebrate 'Animal'. It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) prove that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies."