Amitabh Bachchan has been a tutor, a friend to me during 'Chehre' shoots: Emraan Hashmi

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are all set to share screen space for the first time in Chehre. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the mystery thriller narrates a story of polarized individuals fighting for justice against one crime. Now, during an interaction, Emraan shared his excitement of working with Big B for the first time and how he was nervous on the sets too.

Hashmi stated, "I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career. More than a co-actor he has been a tutor and a friend to me during the shoots of Chehre."

Emraan further said, "I was delighted yet a bit nervous while acting with Amitabh Bachchan Sir. He is an institution in himself and to share the screen with him means pulling your socks up every time you step on the set. Also, it is impossible to match his speed on the sets and the way he functions is commendable. I have learned a lot from him."

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit and also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on April 9, 2021.