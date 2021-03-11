Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Chehre' teaser out, makers announce new release date

Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, shared a brand new teaser of his upcoming film 'Chehre'. The film, directed by Rumy Jafry, also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Emraan also revealed the new release date for the film which is April 9, in cinema halls.

The teaser of the film begins with Annu Kapoor speaking about the real nature of human beings and how no one on earth has not committed a crime in their lives. Emraan then speaks about how an innocent person is just someone who has not been caught, whereas Amitabh, talks about how the judiciary in the country only gives rulings but never justice.

Watch the teaser here.

Last month, Emraan had shared the poster of 'Chehre'. The poster of 'Chehre' showed Amitabh and Emraan with their game faces on, attempting to solve a mystery. Around them are Krystle D'Souza, Annu Kapoor, Drithiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav.

However, what caught our attention was that Rhea Chakraborty was not only missing from the poster but also the teaser video. 'Chehre', directed by Rumi Jaafry, also reportedly starred Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had also shared her first look from the film in July 2019, a year before she was entangled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In other news, 'Chehre' director Rumi has often spoken in favour of Rhea and had said that he was even planning to make a film starring Rhea and Sushant before his death in June.

In an earlier interview, Rumi had said, "She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say."