Business

Meet single mother who started business from garage at 45, faced trouble in marriage, she is one of India's...

Starting with a modest investment of Rs 2 lakh and a team of just two, Mira turned her humble beginnings in a garage into a thriving enterprise.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

The visionary behind Forest Essentials Mira Kulkarni's success story is nothing short of an inspiration. Forest Essentials is one of India's renowned natural cosmetics brands specialising in Ayurveda. Today, she is one of the richest Indian businesswomen and has also won the title of Most Powerful Woman in Business for India by Fortune magazine for consecutive years. Shealso featured in the list of Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2020 as one of India's richest women with a net worth of Rs 1,290 crore.

Mira married at 20 but her marriage was marred by alcoholism that followed the collapse of her husband's business. She took the brave step of leaving her husband and stay with her parents. She took along her two children. However, she lost both her parents by the age of 28.

The single mother then rented out a part of her house to sustain her family. She continued to hustle and after marrying her daughter, Mira at 45 began making candles and then handmade soaps. She then founded Forest Essentials in 2000.

Starting with a modest investment of Rs 2 lakh and a team of just two, Mira turned her humble beginnings in a garage into a thriving enterprise. Drawing inspiration from Ayurveda, she meticulously sourced indigenous ingredients from the Tehri Garhwal region, infusing her products with the essence of nature.

Today, Forest Essentials has over 110 stores across 28 cities in India and select international locations. Serving a discerning clientele including esteemed hotel chains like Taj and Hyatt, as well as luxury spas worldwide, Forest Essentials has achieved impressive financial success, boasting revenues of Rs 253 crore in FY20 and Rs 210 crore in FY21.

