Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma kickstart ‘Darlings’ with a super fun script reading, see pics

On the work front, Apart from Darlings, Alia also has the Telugu movie ‘RRR’ and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in her pipeline.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2021, 09:43 PM IST

A behind the scenes treat from the script reading session of ‘Darlings’ has been shared by the official Instagram page of Eternal Sunshine Productions.

In the first photo, the entire team can be seen reading and discussing the script. In the next, Alia bursts out laughing and Shefali Shah gives an intense look. The last two are candids of Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew exchanging smiles.

The pictures were shared with the caption, "Chapter 1: Introduction Yeh comedy thodi dark hai." Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. "Her smile’ a fan said. "My sunshine @aliaabhatt," added another. "

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings revolves around a Mumbai-based lower-middle-class neighbourhood. It will focus on the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

Earlier,SRK,  had wished Alia Bhatt good luck for her maiden production. He wrote, “After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional…promise!” read SRK’s tweet.

For the unversed, Alia posted pictures from her vanity van and expressed her thoughts for her first film as a producer.

She had wrote, “day one of DARLINGS!  my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care  P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

On the work front, Apart from Darlings, Alia also has the Telugu movie ‘RRR’ and Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in her pipeline.

