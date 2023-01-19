Search icon
Alia Bhatt pregnant again? Here is the truth behind actress' cryptic post that sparked pregnancy speculation

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:40 PM IST

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child last year

Alia Bhatt shared a post on her Instagram on Wednesday, hinting at part 2 of something. The cryptic post did not have much details and led to her fans speculationg about what it could be. This, coupled with her recent appearance at an award show, led many to believe that Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor were expecting again.

The couple became parents to their first child – daughter Raha – in November 2022. They tied the knot in a small ceremony at home in April. Alia has since resumed her work commitments after taking a maternity break. On Wednesday, she posted a picture of herself looking at the camera through two flowers. She captioned the post, “2.0 (sun emoji) Stay tuned.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Some wondered if she was referring to another film from her production house. “I think the sun is reference to Eternal Sunshine Productions,” wrote one fan. Others srgued it had something to do with her personal life. “I think she is expecting baby number 2,” read one comment. A few fans referred to pictures from a recent event that Alia and Ranbir attended in Mumbai. “At the award function, she was glowing and looked pregnant. I think this is it.”

The truth, however, was more professional and less exciting (for the fans only though). On Thursday, Alia revealed that the post was a teaser for a new range of nursing clothes from her maternity wear brand Edamamma. Sharing glimpses of the nursing wear line on Instagram, Alia wrote, “When we launched maternity-wear last year, we received multiple requests for nursing clothes. So we've created a line of garments for all mammas, designed to make nursing easier. These are clothes to live in - through your pregnancy and beyond!”

Alia had launched Edamamma last year after announcing her pregnancy in June. The clothing line includes clothes for expecting mothers as well as children.

