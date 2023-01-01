Alia Bhatt opens up about working during her pregnancy, says 'first few weeks were difficult as....'

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in the country, she has a huge fan following across the world. In 2022, the actress got married to Ranbir Kapoor and is now blessed with a baby girl.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Alia Bhatt talked about her the challenges that she faced during pregnancy. She said, “Touchwood, my pregnancy didn't hold me back physically. Yes, the first few weeks were slightly difficult as I had major exhaustion and nausea, but at that time, I didn't talk about it because you are not supposed to say anything for the first 12 weeks, right? That's what everybody says, so had to keep that information to myself, but was listening to my body. If I needed to lie down between a shot, I would go take a nap in my van. I would try to get as much rest as possible, but you also have to meet your work commitments.”

Meanwhile, Alia, on Sunday early morning, shared some snaps from her first new year celebrations after her marriage. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "happy new new .. with my loveliest ones."

In the pictures, Alia could be seen flaunting her cute dimples and donning a grey and pink night suit. She also shared a happy candid group picture, in which Ranbir could be seen laughing and hugging Alia. Soon after the Raazi actor shared the pictures fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."raha’s mommy is so adorable herself," a fan commented.

Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.Alia and Ranbir are one of the most loved Bollywood celebrity couples. (With inputs from ANI)

