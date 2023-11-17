Headlines

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

This actress made Bollywood debut in 2023; still beat Alia, Nayanthara, Katrina at box office, has grossed Rs 1500 crore

This actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2023 and managed to beat the likes of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Nayanthara at the box office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

The year 2023 has been good for Bollywood. The Hindi film industry had been hit by the pandemic the hardest among all filmdoms in India. While regional cinema bounced back strongly in 2021, Hindi films continued to struggle at the theatres. This year changed that, largely due to stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol, whose films broke earnings records. But the leading ladies were not far behind too. And among the frontrunners is a surprise name – an actress who made her film debut this year.

The debutant actress whose films earned Rs 1500 crore

Just like for Bollywood, 2023 has been great for Ridhi Dogra as well. The actress, who has been a prominent face and name in television and OTT for years, made her film debut this year with the superhero film Lakadbaggha. While the film did not do wonders at the box office, it was praised by critics. However, Ridhi’s next two appearances on the big screen created records. She appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan playing his character’s adoptive mother. The film is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year with total collections of Rs 1150 crore. A few months later, Ridhi appeared in a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which has inched towards Rs 350 crore worldwide in its first week itself. This means that Ridhi’s films have collectively earned Rs 1500 crore at the box office in her first year in Bollywood.

How Ridhi Dogra ‘beat’ heavyweights like Katrina, Alia, Nayanthara

The highest-grossing Indian actress of 2023 has been Deepika Padukone. Her two films (Pathaan and Jawan) have collectively earned Rs 2200 crore. But Ridhi Dogra comes in next. She is ahead of big names like Nayanthara (Rs 1150 crore), Trisha Krishnan (Rs 962 crore), Ameesha Patel (Rs 691 crore), Ramya Krishnan (Rs 610 crore), and Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif (both Rs 350 crore). The actress also appeared in successful and popular web series like Asur, Mumbai Diaries, and Badtameez Dil this year.

