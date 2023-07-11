Headlines

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Ridhi Dogra replied to the troll who targeted her for no screen time in Jawan Prevue starring Shah Rukh Khan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year, the prevue of the movie has also broken the internet. Directed by Atlee Kumar, SRK-starrer also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Actress Ridhi Dogra will also be featured in the film, however, she got no screen time in Jawan Prevue. On Tuesday, one of the social media users trolled the actress for the same. He tweeted, “Even almost 30 times seen but I didn't find you in a trailer.” The actress replied to him and wrote, “You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed.”

Netizens reacted to her reply, one of them wrote, “you are hilarious.” The second one said, “The way you're being a proper fan girl here despite being one of the actors in the movie..” The third one said, “Par asur mai sirf apko hi dekh rahe tha.” The fourth one said, “Good answer. Keep up good work u will b seen in vital, challenging n important role.” Another said, “why are you so cute...love your spirit!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The Jawan prevue, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar as a grey-shaded character with glimpses of Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, has wreaked havoc on the internet. Promising an action-packed adventure, the prevue has blockbuster written all over it. Set to release in cinemas on September 7, Jawan is directed by Atlee. 

Meanwhile, the Jawan prevue now has 112 million views across platforms in all languages. This includes YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram among others. The Hindi language prevue has 47 million views on YouTube alone. No Hind film has managed to touch this figure in this short a time, not even Shah Rukh’s previous release Pathaan, which also had a massive buzz around it.

The prevue received positive response from fans and celebs alike, with many hailing Shah Rukh’s action turn as well as Atlee’s signature style of action. Anirudh Ravichander’s background score has been appreciated as well.

Jawan is an action thriller starring Shah Rukh, alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The former is also marking her debut in Hindi films with the release. The film also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and her inclusion in the prevue confirmed those rumours. Apart from them, Jawan also features Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak. Rumours are swirling that Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt have cameos in the film as well. However, these rumours remain unconfirmed.

