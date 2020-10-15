Aahana Kumra 'indebted' to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar; here's why

In what can be termed as a controversial statement by many, actress Aahana Kumra, best known for her roles in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017), Khuda Haafiz (2020) and web series Inside Edge (2017), Bombers (2019) and Forbidden Love (2020), recently said in an interview that she feels indebted to film stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar who in a way 'run her kitchen'.

In her recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' star, while speaking about how content is driving everything that the audiences watch in the digital space, mentioned that nowadays people don't' watch a series because a particular star is in it, but because the content is good. In her exclusive interview with the publication, Kumra while agreeing that filmmakers would continue to make 'mainstream' films that viewers will watch, stated, "If big films aren’t made then small films won’t get funded. So, in a way, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar run my kitchen. Because of them, other small films will be made and I’ll get some roles in them. I’m indebted to these big stars.”

Elaborating on the topic of digital content and pointing out that there are fewer roles for women but the times are gradually changing with meatier roles being written for women, Kumra quipped that content is the reason why a show like 'Mirzapur' is a hit while praising the brilliant performances by Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi in the said series.

While wondering why fewer roles are written for women and raising a question as to why the same females are cast in the few films that are women-centric, Kumra said, “When it comes to us, there are mostly heroine and mother parts. And then, when they write a few films on sportswomen or female cops, they end up casting the same actress for three different sports films or cop dramas. I’ve always questioned this scarcity of parts for women."

She, however, added, "But, we can’t just blame filmmakers. Our audiences also need to change. Now they’re giving gaalis to Bollywood, but later they’ll turn around and watch the same stars. It’s a very muddled up space.”

Responding to being part of camps in Bollywood, Kumra quipped that she isn't part of any and does not get invited to any lavish parties either. Kumra added that she auditions for every role and feels a sense of gratitude to all those who offered her work.