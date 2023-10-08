Headlines

World

'Whoever took part will pay the price': Israel calls Hamas attack a war crime

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari remarks come after the Hamas terror group launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

ANI

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Sunday called the Hamas attack a "war crime" and asserted that whoever took part "will pay the price." In a video statement posted by Israel Defense Forces on X, Hagari said, "Hamas brutal attack is a war crime. Taking women and children captive violates international law and goes against Islam. Whoever took part will pay the price. The war is difficult and challenging days lie ahead. The IDF is strong and will use every bit of its strength and power."

His remarks come after the Hamas terror group launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country. Over 600 people lost their lives and still counting after Hamas launched an attack on Israel near the Gaza Strip, Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack. Additionally, the Israel-based media outlet claimed that over 2,048 wounded in the deadliest attack are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in critical condition and 330 seriously wounded.

While addressing a briefing on Sunday, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the priorities were to end the fighting in Israeli communities and control breaches in the fence dividing Gaza and Israel, CNN reported.

Four people were injured in rocket attacks in and around the city of Sderot on Sunday, according to Israel emergency services, CNN reported. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man is in critical condition. Earlier in the day, the IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the searches for Hamas terrorists were being carried out at several besieged towns and that over 400 terrorists have been killed inside Gaza, with dozens more being held captive, according to The Times of Israel report.

"As of this hour, there are forces fighting in [Kibbutz] Kfar Aza, there are searches in a large number of towns. There are IDF forces in all towns, there is no town that does not have an IDF force in it," Israel Defense Forces' top spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

According to Hagari, the IDF's mission objectives are to evacuate all civilians from border communities in Gaza, put an end to fighting there, manage security barrier breaches, and keep attacking terrorist targets in the Strip.

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces published the names of 26 soldiers killed during fighting with Hamas terrorists on the border with the Gaza Strip on Saturday, The Times of Israel reported. It stated that their families have been notified. 

