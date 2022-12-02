Who is MrBeast? The most subscribed youtuber with 11.2 crore subscribers

Photo: MrBeast/Instagram

MrBeast has overtaken PewDiePie as YouTube's most subscribed user, marking the first time the top spot has changed hands in over a decade. Swedish creator PewDiePie, actual name Felix Kjellberg, rose to prominence in 2013 with his gaming response videos and by August had amassed the most subscribers of any YouTuber.

This year (2019), he broke the record for most subscribers by a single individual with 100 million. But this month, MrBeast, whose actual name is Jimmy Donaldson, attracted his 112 millionth subscriber thanks to his charitable work.

Without being able to see the actual figures, it put him ahead of PewDiePie's 111 million. MrBeast is well-known for his charitable movies and large cash gifts.

He also has a licenced charity that acts as a food bank to serve communities around the US, and in 2021 he started a new YouTube channel focused on philanthropy that has more than 10 million followers.

TeamTrees, a global tree-planting initiative that he co-founded with fellow YouTuber Mark Rober, has raised over $24 million (£16.7 million) to date. To top it all off, PewDiePie gave over $70,000 to the TeamTrees initiative.

Who is Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson, or MrBeast as he's known online, is a YouTube star, businessman, and philanthropist from the United States. He's the second creator in YouTube history to amass 100 million followers.

The 24-year-old was the first to create video that centred on costly stunts, challenges, and charitable contributions. He donates more of his wealth as his fame grows.

The internet sensation broadcast his immediate response to reaching the milestone, during which he expressed his gratitude to his viewers. The YouTuber's debut upload was in February 2012, when he was only 13 years old. His early uploads included game play footage and speculations about the fortunes of other YouTubers.

Flash forward to 2022, and MrBeast is now one of the most watched and highest-paid producers on YouTube after a video of him counting to 100,000 went viral after he spent 40 hours on it. He has subsequently assembled a team of over sixty employees, including many of his boyhood buddies, to assist him expand his business.

Aside from his main channel, he also manages numerous others, such as Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast Shorts, and a charitable channel.