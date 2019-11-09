'Tor auf!': Google celebrates 30th anniversary of Fall of the Berlin Wall

Berlin-based guest artist Max Guther drew inspiration for the artwork from stories and old photographs of his parents who were in Berlin 30 years ago.

Google on Saturday, i.e. November 9, celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall, a pivotal moment in world history which marked the falling of the Iron Curtain, ending a four-decade-long Cold War and subsequently leading to the reunification of Germany.

The doodle depicts a couple engaged in a warm embrace amid a wall that has been torn down from the middle, signifying the fact that love conquers all forms of hatred and division.

Berlin-based guest artist Max Guther drew inspiration for the artwork from stories and old photographs of his parents who were in Berlin 30 years ago and witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall, according to the search engine Google. "The fall of the Berlin wall deeply impacted not only me but all Germans and Europeans," Guther said, "I don't belong to the generation that witnessed the birth of this historic anniversary, but the reunion on this day will always continue."

He added that personally this topic meant a lot to him and he hoped that there will never be another moment when or anyone has to live in a country with border walls locking people inside or keeping people outside.

"I hope that people start fighting border walls all over the world, helping people living in divided or separated countries, and giving refuge to those fleeing their home countries because they have no choice," Guther told Google.

“Tor auf!” (“Open the gate!”) roared the crowds gathered at the Berlin Wall on this evening in 1989. Today’s Doodle, created by Berlin-based guest artist Max Guther, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a peaceful revolution that signaled the simultaneous end of the Cold War and the beginning of German reunification.

Winds of change were blowing across Europe as new leadership in Russia, Poland, and Hungary had high hopes in East Germany for an end to 28 years of strict travel restrictions. During a government press conference, an official spokesman’s hasty statement gave reporters and TV viewers the mistaken impression that East Germany would be allowing free travel between East and West Berlin.

Within hours, a massive crowd gathered at the wall, far outnumbering the border crossing guards. Some time before midnight, the officer in charge of the Bornholmer Street checkpoint defied his superiors and gave the order to open the gate.

Word spread quickly, and over the next few days, 2 million jubilant Germans crossed the border, some singing, dancing, and toasting the start of a new era while others began physically dismantling the wall.

Erected on August 13, 1961, the barbed wire and concrete edifice had long divided East and West Berlin. By the same token, its demolition triggered a series of events that led to the reunion of the Federal Republic of Germany and the German Democratic Republic.

Citywide celebrations are being observed by the German capital of Berlin to mark the 30th anniversary of the Fall of the Berlin Wall.