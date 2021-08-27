'Today I saw doomsday, I witnessed it with my own eyes': Heart-wrenching story from Kabul airport

Injured taken to the hospital in Kabul

Imagine you try to escape one evil but fall into the trap of another, what would it be like? Well, the people who reached the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, on Thursday, had to go through a similar nightmare. On the fateful day, as people were waiting to be evacuated from Afghanistan, to escape the Taliban rule, ISIS struck with twin blasts that tore through crowds thronging outside the airport.

It was not easy for eyewitnesses who manage to escape the blast to be in such a situation, torn between an uncertain future and a bloody present. There were dead bodies, body parts and blood scattered all around. Injured were seen running for help. The nearby sewage canal had turned red from the blood of the innocent people.

Here we bring you a first-person account of the ghastly incident that happened on the fateful day as told to Reuters. The identity of the person has been kept secret because of security concerns as those associated with the former Western-backed government and civil society groups fear backlash from the Taliban who are now in control of Afghanistan.

How it began?

The day began early for the former employee of an international development group with a US special immigrant visa. He was one of the several hundred who had reached the Kabul airport in the hope to be airlifted out of Afghanistan in one of the flights ferrying in and out of the airport in the last days of evacuation.

He was waiting in the queue near the Hamid Karzai International Airport's Abbey Gate for around 10 hours when at around 5 pm local time, a powerful explosion went off and minutes later another blast.

The narration

"It was as if someone pulled the ground from under my feet, for a moment I thought my eardrums were blasted and I lost my sense of hearing," said the man.

"I saw bodies and body parts flying in the air like a tornado, taking plastic bags into the air. I saw bodies, body parts, elderly and injured men, women, and children scattered in the blast site."

"It is not possible to see doomsday in this life, but today I saw doomsday, I witnessed it with my own eyes."

"Today there was no one to handle the issue and move the bodies and the wounded to the hospital or take them out of sight of the public," the witness said.

"Dead bodies and wounded were lying in the road and in the sewage canal. The little water flowing into it had turned into blood."

"Physically, I am OK ... but I don't think the mental wound and the shock I sustained from today's blast will ever let me live a normal life," said the eyewitness.

(With Reuters Inputs)