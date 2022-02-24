Russia-Ukraine crisis death toll: Know total human cost since the conflict began

With the dawn of Thursday, a Russian attack on Ukraine had already begun. Russia’s “special military operation” has seen an all-out attack by land, air and sea. As per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, around 40 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed in the Russian attack.

Even before the February 2021 escalation, the 8-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict has had casualties numbering in tens of thousands with humanitarian cost into millions. The estimates of the total death toll vary from around 14,000 as per the UN and 16,000 casualties as be the Human Rights Watch.

Civilian toll of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

More than 3,000 of these have been civilians in the eastern part of Ukraine. Over 1.5 million people have been displaced due to the conflict. Furthermore, the military violence has resulted in vast destruction, costing infrastructure like residential apartments, hospitals and schools, both in the regions governed by Ukraine and the breakaway ones.

In 2021, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported 84 civilian casualties till September 30, including 18 deaths (includes one woman, three boys and one girl) and 66 injuries. In 2020, the conflict caused 127 civilian casualties including 21 deaths and 106 injuries.

In the entire 8-year conflict that began on April 14, 2014, a total of 3,095 civilians had lost their lives till September 30, 2021. This included 1,841 men, 1,065 women, 102 boys, 50 girls, and 37 adults with sex unknown. Apart from this death toll, 298 lives were lost in the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 disaster on July 17, 2014, taking the total human cost to 3,393. Over 7,000 people have been injured in the conflict.