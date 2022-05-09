'Putin is responsible for brutal war crimes': Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Photo: Reuters

It was at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was guilty of committing "war crimes."

"It is clear that Vladimir Putin is responsible for heinous war crimes," Trudeau said at a news conference with the Ukrainian leader, as per AFP.

Following Trudeau’s visit, Markushyn said that the prime minister came to see Irpin with his own eyes and “was shocked” after visiting the homes of local residents who lived peacefully until the Russian occupiers came and destroyed many buildings in the city. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 8, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Irpin outside of Kyiv earlier today, a city destroyed by heavy combat between Ukrainian and Russian troops before its takeover in March by Moscow.

"I witnessed first-hand the brutality of Russia's illegal war," mentioned in an AFP report.

On Twitter, photos of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to Irpin with Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn were shared.

On the same day as Jill Biden's journey to Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unexpected visit to Canada.

Before Russian President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine on February 24, Irpin had a population of roughly 60,000. After the discovery of scores of dead in civilian clothing in regions controlled then abandoned by the Russian army, Ukraine charges Russian soldiers of crimes against civilians, such those in Bucha, a town near to Kyiv.

Political leaders from across the world have lately visited Irpin and other places near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where Russian soldiers have been accused of murdering tens of thousands of people during the conflict.

Trudeau was accompanied by Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as they raised the Canadian flag at the Canadian embassy in Kyiv.

Several times since the invasion, Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out 'war crimes', including those in Bucha. Mass graves and streets littered with bodies surfaced from Bucha near Kyiv last month.

The Ukrainian government had stated that Bucharest had recovered more than 400 dead dressed in civilian clothing. Meanwhile, the corpses of more than 900 people have been found from the streets of areas around Kyiv. After Russian soldiers left these locations, the dead were discovered. Moscow, on the other hand, denies these allegations.