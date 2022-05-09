‘Putin brings shame to Russia’: G7 leaders impose fresh sanctions, pledge to stop Russian oil imports

G7 leaders have pledged to unite against Russia and Vladimir Putin, preparing to phase out oil imports from the country.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the G7 leaders have strengthened their font against Russia, with the decision to eventually phase out the Russian oil imports, which is bound to have a crippling effect on the country’s economy.

In an effort to extend their support to Kyiv, the G7 leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, met with Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday, saying that Putin’s actions against Ukraine “bring shame” to Russia.

After conducting the talks, the G7 leaders collectively issued a statement, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions against Ukraine "bring shame on Russia" and the historic sacrifices of its people over the years.

Further, world leaders extended their support to Zelenskyy and offered an increased supply of military and economical aid for the country in the midst of the war. The war between Ukraine and Russia has not entered its third month, with continuous attacks on Ukrainian cities over the last few weeks.

Today, I spoke with G7 Leaders and President Zelenskyy about our ironclad unity and commitment to keep strengthening Ukraine and ratcheting up the pain on Putin. pic.twitter.com/15FYYnfueS — President Biden (@POTUS) May 8, 2022

After the meeting, the G7 countries said, “Together with the international community, we, the G7, have provided and pledged additional support since the start of the war exceeding USD 24 billion for 2022 and beyond, in both financial and material means.”

The G7 countries – which include the US, Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan – also condemned the "unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal military aggression" by Russia against the military and civilians of Ukraine in the current war.

Further, the United States authorities decided to impose fresh sanctions on Russia on Sunday, targeting management consultancies and accounting services, and media outlets funded directly or indirectly by the state.

The US, as well as the G7 countries, have also vowed to "phase out or ban the import of Russian oil", which can cripple the nation’s economy. The White House said in a fact sheet, “This will hit hard at the main artery of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's economy and deny him the revenue he needs to fund his war.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine started in the last week of February when the Russian military launched a series of attacks on Kyiv and other major cities. It is believed that thousands of civilians have died and lakhs have been displaced because of the war.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Alina Kabaeva, alleged secret lover of Russian President Vladimir Putin, included in proposed EU sanctions list