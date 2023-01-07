Prince Harry convinced himself Princess Diana faked her death and went into hiding

The latest shocking revelation in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir claims that he believed he had persuaded himself that his late mother, Princess Diana, had staged her accident and was hiding. A few passages from Prince Harry's memoir that described the moment his father, King Charles, informed him of Diana's tragic passing were leaked in Spain.

When he heard the dreadful news that his mother had died in a car accident in Paris when he was only 12 years old, the Duke of Sussex was persuaded that the princess had pulled a "trick" on everyone and that the death had been a "diversion" for her to flee and go into hiding.

Tight pre-launch security was meant to prevent information from leaking prior to Tuesday's scheduled release of Spare. But after Spare inadvertently went on sale early in Spain, the Mirror managed to get a copy.

Prince Harry writes, as per the Mirror"She's been very unhappy, she's been harassed, lied to, and lied about her. So she's faked this accident as a move to make them get away from her."

He continues by saying that he thought Diana was either living in a Paris flat she was renting or had secretly purchased a lodge in the Swiss Alps.

Harry claimed that adopting this belief helped him cope with her horrific death "much better."

By not thinking she would ever flee in such a manner and then arguing that she had no other option, he further exposes his inner anguish with this theory. Harry wrote he believed she would always come back.

"This is her way of fighting. She will come back. Sure. In two weeks it's my birthday."

The translation of Prince Harry's book Spare served as the basis for these portions.