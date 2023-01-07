Kanjhawala re-run in UP: 15-year-old kid dragged for 1 km in Hardoi

In a hit-and-run incident resembling the Delhi automobile tragedy, a 15-year-old kid was dragged by a car for one kilometre in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. The youngster can be seen being pulled behind the accelerating automobile in CCTV footage.

Ketan Kumar, a student in class 9th was on his way to the coaching class on Friday evening on a cycle when a white Wagon R rammed into his cycle, police said.

Ketan was knocked off his bicycle by the car, and as a result, his foot became trapped in the car's rear end. Even after witnesses begged him to stop, the driver raced off from the scene while dragging Ketan behind him.

CCTV footage captures Ketan attempting to release his leg as the car weaves between lanes and onlookers yell for the driver to halt from behind.

When the vehicle arrived at a major market area, people ultimately forced the automobile to stop, allowing the youngster to be saved. The driver was attacked with sticks by enraged mobs who had captured him. The vehicle was also damaged.

Police saved the driver from the crowd and arrested him. The victim was later taken to the hospital who is under treatment currently.

This is the third instance this month where the victim was pulled over by the car that struck them, according to reports.

A deliveryman in Noida was killed two days ago after a car rammed into his two-wheeler and dragged him for nearly 500 metres.

A 20-year-old Delhi woman died after being dragged under a car for 13 kilometres. While the story of 20-year-old Anjali, who was struck and killed by a Baleno in Sultanpuri, Delhi, has been in the news recently, a delivery man in Noida died two days ago after a car smashed his two-wheeler and dragged him for nearly 500 metres.