Don't venture out, ration supplies: Fresh advisory issued for Indian nationals in Sudan amid violence (Photo: IANS)

Amid the clash between the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force, the Indian Embassy in Sudan on Tuesday issued a fresh precautionary advisory for its citizens. It asked Indians to not venture out, and suggested rationing supplies.

"We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe," tweeted the Embassy of India in Khartoum.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs, in view of the current clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), set up a Control Room to provide information and assistance to Indians.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army and a rival paramilitary force agreed on Tuesday to a 24-hour cease-fire, Arab media reports said. They had been battling for the past four days for control of the country.

Millions of Sudanese in the capital and in other major cities have been hiding in their homes, caught in the crossfire as the two forces pounded residential areas with artillery and airstrikes and engaged in a gunbattle in the street.

Over the past day, fighters in Khartoum attacked a US Embassy convoy and stormed the home of the EU envoy to Sudan, though neither attack caused casualties. More than 185 people have been killed and more than 1,800 wounded since fighting began Saturday, according to UN figures, which did not include a breakdown of civilians and combatants.

The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate said Tuesday that at least 144 civilians were killed and more than 1,400 were wounded. The overall death toll could be much higher because clashes in Khartoum have prevented the removal of bodies in some areas.

