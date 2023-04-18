IMD heatwave alert: Temperatures in Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand to get more intense as mercury reaches 45 degree C

Representational Image

Heat wave conditions are expected to persist throughout East India for the next three days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The meteorological service has predicted an increase in temperature in Punjab and Haryana over the next several days, followed by a cooling trend.

The meteorological service predicts that the states of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand would experience heat wave conditions.

Rising temperatures exacerbated heatwave conditions in numerous states, including Rajasthan and Bihar. Sheikhpura, Bihar, had a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius. Within the next 48 hours, six areas have been placed on orange alert by the Meteorological Department due to a heat wave.

West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh are all forecast to experience heatwave conditions in the coming days.

Due to the 'severe' heatwave conditions, schools in West Bengal have been forced to stay closed till next week.

On Sunday, the temperature peaked at a scorching 40.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi, where a heatwave also gripped the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, the high temperature on Tuesday should reach 41 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday that daytime temperatures in the southern districts of Gangetic West Bengal, where they are already hovering over 40 degrees Celsius in some places, are expected to climb further.

Also, READ: 'Now mafia can't threaten anyone,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Vulnerable populations, such as babies, the elderly, and those with chronic ailments, are threatened by rising temperatures or extreme heatwave conditions. Over 120 attendees at the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, complained of heat-related health difficulties on Sunday, and at least eleven people died as a result of the heat.

Drinking enough water, ORS (or electrolyte replenishments), or similar homemade beverages to remain hydrated are among the preventative strategies advised by IMD.