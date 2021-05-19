Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Nepal

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Wednesday morning (May 19) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake took place around 5:30 am (Nepal time), 113 km North-West of the capital Kathmandu.

The EMSC made an official Tweet, "Felt #earthquake (#bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 km NW of #Kathmandu (#Nepal) 10 min ago."

“The epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District, where it occurred around 5:42 NPT. It has been recorded at 5.8 magnitude,” Dr. Lok Bijay Adhikari, Chief Seismologist at National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre, told news agency ANI.

No loss of lives has been reported yet, further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)